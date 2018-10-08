Premier League
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Here's what you can watch LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week to get you through the international break.

WATCH every Premier League game LIVE on beIN CONNECT

 

 

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

Monday 8 October

  • Premier League: Fulham v Arsenal, 12am beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg v Leverkusen, 12.30am beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Nantes, 2am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Southampton v Chelsea, 2.15am beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Frankfurt, 2.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Real Betis, 3.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • SPFL: St Johnstone v Celtic, 3.30am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Caen, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Basaksahir, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier League: Liverpool v Manchester City, 4.30am beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Nuremberg, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Celta Vigo, 5.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Villarreal, 5.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Turkish Super Lig: Konyaspor v Besiktas, 6.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Barcelona, 7.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: PSG v Lyon, 8am beIN 2

Sunday 14 October

  • League One: Barnsley v Luton, 12am beIN 2
  • League One: Wimbledon v Portsmouth, 3am beIN 2

Monday 15 October

  • League Two: Colchester v Crawley, 3am beIN 2

 

