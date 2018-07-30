Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Premier League
Club football returns as the new EFL season kicks off LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Saturday 4 August

  • EFL: Reading v Derby, 7am beIN 2
  • League One: Sunderland v Charlton, 11.30pm beIN 2

Sunday 5 August

  • Trophee des Champions: PSG v Monaco, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Ipswich v Blackburn, 2am beIN 2
  • EFL: Sheffield United v Swansea, 4.30am beIN 2

Monday 6 August

  • EFL: Leeds v Stoke, 3.30am beIN 2

 

