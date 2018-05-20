Galatasaray wins 21st league title on final day

Galatasaray sealed the title courtesy of Bafetimbi Gomis' second-half penalty away from home on Sunday (NZST).

French striker Gomis converted his 66th-minute spot-kick as Galatasaray finished three points clear of nearest challenger Fenerbahce and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Fenerbahce (against Konyaspor) and Basaksehir (over Kasimpasa) both won 3-2.

Istanbul rival Besiktas had won back-to-back titles but Galatasaray returned to the Turkish summit for the first time since 2014-2015.

Veteran head coach Fatih Terim, who returned for his fourth spell in charge last December after leaving his role as Turkey boss, took his Gala tally to 14 trophies.

"We are embracing this championship. I am so happy," the 64-year-old said following his seventh Super Lig success with Galatasaray.

With the title, Gala claimed Turkey's sole automatic UEFA Champions League spot.