Chelsea paid a reported world-record £71.6million to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao as a successor to Real Madrid-bound Thibaut Courtois.

The 23 year-old bolsters the Chelsea defence and will compete directly in the Premier League with his Spain rival David De Gea.

Kepa completed his move to the London club having has his release clause met - the deal trumping Alisson's £66.8m move from Roma to Liverpool amid a transfer window that has been dominated by goal-keepers.