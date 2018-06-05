Arsenal completes Lichtsteiner capture

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Arsenal has completed the first signing of Unai Emery's tenure with the acquisition of Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Happy and honoured to be a Gunner! Will work hard and passionately day in and day out to achieve our sportive objectives and to win trophies with this great club! @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/h32IueSSob — Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) June 5, 2018

New Arsenal manager hailed the new signing's experience, saying: “Stephan brings huge experience and leadership to our squad. He’s a player with great quality with a very positive and determined attitude. Stephan will improve us on and off the pitch.”

Lichtsteiner began his career in 2001 with Swiss club Grasshopper Zurich, where he won the league title in 2003. He played in France with Lille for three years before moving to Lazio in Italy in 2008, where he won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana, before moving to Juventus in 2011.