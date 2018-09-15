Premier League
Zaha stars as Palace downs goal-shy Terriers

Wilfried Zaha's wonderful solo strike ended Crystal Palace's three-match losing streak in the Premier League by earning a 1-0 victory at struggling Huddersfield Town.

David Wagner's men have not scored in their past five home league games but had the better chances in the first half of this one, Steve Mounie unable to convert a pair of quality Chris Lowe crosses.

Zaha, who has scored eight times in his past 10 Premier League matches for Palace, made the hosts pay with a goal out of the top drawer shortly before half-time.

Aaron Mooy hit the post after the interval, but the Terriers remain just above the relegation zone after a third league loss of the season, while Palace moves into mid-table. 

Chances were always likely to be scarce, but Mounie should have scored in the 17th minute, the striker heading over an excellent left-wing Lowe cross from eight yards out.

Another superb Lowe ball, this time from the right, only needed a touch from Mounie to break the deadlock, before an ambitious Christopher Schindler bicycle kick bounced wide.

Mounie's wastefulness was punished by a sensational solo goal from Zaha in the 38th minute.

Fed by Jordan Ayew 40 yards out on the left, Zaha carried the ball through a swarm of Huddersfield defenders, jinked into the box and whipped a superb shot across Jonas Lossl.

Mooy was unfortunate not to level when his 59th-minute strike hit the woodwork with Wayne Hennessey beaten, while a second for Palace was ruled out for a foul by James McArthur on Lossl, and another loss without a goal deepens Wagner's woes.

Struggling Huddersfield heads to Leicester City next weekend, while Palace will look to collect a first home point of the season against Newcastle United.

