Zaha pens Crystal Palace extension

Wilfried Zaha has ended persistent transfer speculation by signing a new contract at Crystal Palace through to the end of the 2022-2023 season.
@wilfriedzaha— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 15, 2018

South London and proud. Very happy to have signed a new contract with @CPFC— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 15, 2018