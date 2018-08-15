Zaha pens Crystal Palace extension

Wilfried Zaha has ended persistent transfer speculation by signing a new contract at Crystal Palace through to the end of the 2022-2023 season.

South London and proud. Very happy to have signed a new contract with @CPFC 🙏🏿 #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/r3OmiVobw8 — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) August 15, 2018