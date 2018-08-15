Premier League
Zaha pens Crystal Palace extension

Crystal Palace has tied down key winger Wilfried Zaha for the next five seasons.

Wilfried Zaha has ended persistent transfer speculation by signing a new contract at Crystal Palace through to the end of the 2022-2023 season.

 

