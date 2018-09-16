Wolves continue strong start with Burnley win

Missed the match? Watch Wolves v Burnley on Catch-Up

Wolves have made an impressive start on their return to the top flight, losing just once and holding champion Manchester City to a draw, and they were on top throughout at Molineux on Monday.

The host wasted numerous chances to take the lead and found Joe Hart in excellent form in the Burnley goal.

However, Jimenez converted a neat move to break the deadlock in the 61st minute and that proved enough to make it eight points from five, while Burnley remain without a win.

Hart was to the fore as a largely dreary first half burst into life on the half-hour mark, the England goalkeeper producing an excellent reaction save to deny Jimenez.

Jimenez saw his follow-up header half cleared, before Jonny and Matt Doherty were denied in quick succession as Wolves piled the pressure on.

Willy Boly fired over the crossbar on the volley after Sam Vokes' clearing header only went as far as the edge of the area.

Burnley was almost architects of their own downfall after the restart as a Phil Bardsley error sent Diogo Jota in down the left, but his square pass for Jimenez was poor and the Mexican lashed over.

A long-range Ruben Neves effort forced Hart to turn round the post, but the Burnley goal was finally and deservedly breached when Helder Costa played in Doherty and he laid off for Jimenez to sweep in off the post.

Substitute Matej Vydra struck a volley across the face of goal in what was Burnley's best chance but Hart was soon required again to deny substitute Adama Traore, while Doherty and Leo Bonatini saw multiple opportunities go begging as Wolves somehow failed to add gloss to the scoreline.

Nuno takes on compatriot Jose Mourinho as Wolves visit Manchester United next Sunday (NZST), while Burnley welcomes former boss Eddie Howe and in-form Bournemouth to Turf Moor as its search for a first league win goes on.