Watford beats Burnley to end away day woes

The Hornets, who had previously failed to win any of their last 12 games on the road, struck at the start of either half through Burnley old boy Andre Gray, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes.

Burnley appeared in the driving seat after cancelling out Gray's strike - Watford's first away from home since January - through James Tarkowski, but Watford rallied again after the breal to devastating effect.

Sean Dyche's shell-shocked side were incapable of responding a second time, having played 120 minutes of Europa League football in midweek, and Watford breezed to three points.

Watford took just three minutes to end their away goal drought as the influential Deeney centred for Gray to volley home.

Yet the lead was short-lived. A strong response from the host led to a corner on the right and Ben Foster failed to get anywhere near the delivery, allowing England international Tarkowski to nod down and into the net.

Burnley took control and Foster saved smartly from both Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jeff Hendrick, but Dyche's men were unable to capitalise on their dominance and fell behind again at the start of the second half.

A marvellous disguised Abdoulaye Doucoure pass played Deeney in to finish past Joe Hart and Watford did not let up this time, with Hughes pouncing on Matt Lowton's pass and thrashing into the net.

Dyche made a series of attacking changes but, although Sam Vokes came close, there was no reprieve.