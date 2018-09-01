Walker blasts through Benitez's wall

Raheem Sterling's clinically taken opener in the eighth minute suggested a romp in line with City's 6-1 thumping of Huddersfield Town in its previous home game.

But Pep Guardiola's side switched off defensively and DeAndre Yedlin was rewarded for a lung-bursting run when Salomon Rondon picked him out to level with half an hour played.

It fell to England right-back Walker, who failed to find the net as City racked up points and goals records last season, to step forward with long-range stunner and ensure the 10th anniversary of Sheikh Mansour's takeover was celebrated with a victory.

Newcastle undermined its bid to stifle City during the opening stages by carelessly coughing up possession in dangerous areas.

Riyad Mahrez was unable to punish Salomon Rondon's slackness but, when returning Magpies captain Jamaal Lascelles passed straight to Benjamin Mendy, the full-back found Sterling to cut inside for an emphatic finish.

Gabriel Jesus passed up two clear chances to increase City's advantage and there was an air of complacency when its disorganised backline allowed Rondon to slide a fine cross into the path of the rampaging Yedlin to equalise.

The game resumed its pattern early in the second half until a darting dribble from Sterling created the opening for Walker to crash home his rasping 30 yarder eight minutes before the hour.

Both goalkeepers excelled in the 65th minute as City's Ederson picked out substitute Bernardo Silva with a clever underarm throw.

Bernardo Silva sent a delightful pass to Sergio Aguero and his cross saw Martin Dubravka make a remarkable point-blank saves from Fernandinho before twice denying David Silva on the rebound.

Dubravka excelled himself again in stoppage time, driving Sergio Aguero wide to deny City's all-time top score his 15th Premier League goal against Newcastle.

After the international break, City is back on home turf against Fulham, while Newcastle hosts Arsenal.