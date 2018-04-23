Walcott scuppers Benitez's century celebrations

Missed the match? Watch Everton v Newcastle United on Catch-Up

Theo Walcott netted the only goal six minutes after the interval with one of few moments of quality in what was a disappointing 100th match in charge of the Magpies for Rafael Benitez.

The former Arsenal winger skilfully brought down Yannick Bolasie's cross and rifled an assured finish into the roof of the net for his third Everton goal and first in the top flight since notching a double against Leicester City in January.

With little other than mid-table positioning at stake, Walcott's goal only briefly livened up a contest that was largely mired in a sluggish tempo and minimal attacking risk, although Allardyce will be no less satisfied to end a three-game league run without a win.

The victory also served to improve the Toffees' recent dominance over Newcastle, a side it has now beaten in five successive league meetings, and ended the visitor's impressive run of four straight wins in the process.