Two-goal Tadic sparks life into Saints' survival bid

The Serbia international made the visitors pay for a pair of defensive errors either side of half-time to snap an eight-game winless run in the Premier League, in the process securing a vital first home victory since November.

The Saints are now within touching distance of 17th-placed Swansea City, which faced a difficult home clash with Chelsea and lost, a result which cut the gap between 17th and 18th in the table to just a single point.

Southampton boss Mark Hughes had billed the visit of an out-of-sorts Bournemouth side as essential to making his side's remaining games "significant" and it can now look forward to the final three fixtures with some hope of escaping the bottom three.

Tadic made the key breakthrough by capping off a swift counter-attack in the 25th minute and, after Josh King punished some sloppy marking to restore parity on the stroke of half-time, the 29-year-old attacker popped up again to net the winner in the 54th minute.

The Cherries, now beaten in three straight matches, knocked on the door for a second equaliser in stoppage time but the impressive Alex McCarthy pulled off two crucial saves to ensure his side remain buoyant ahead of next weekend's match at Everton, which precedes a defining trip to Swansea.