Traore punishes Sanchez as Hammers fail again

Adama Traore struck deep into stoppage-time to claim Wolverhampton Wanderers' first Premier League win of the season and pile further misery on to West Ham United with a 1-0 triumph.

A forgettable encounter at London Stadium appeared to be drifting towards a goalless draw before Carlos Sanchez dallied on the ball and had his pocket picked by Ruben Neves.

Livewire winger Traore had been on the periphery since his 62nd-minute introduction but Wolves' record signing needed no second invitation to take centre-stage.

Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic drew fine saves from visiting goalkeeper Rui Patricio in an improved second-half showing from West Ham, but it remains rooted to the bottom of the table after four defeats out of four under Manuel Pellegrini.

