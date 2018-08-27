Tottenham thumps United as Mourinho woes continues

Missed the match? Watch Manchester United v Tottenham on Catch-Up

Mourinho's side suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last time out and, although Monday's performance was significantly better, Spurs exposed United's weaknesses to keep the pressure on its host's manager.

United edged a breathless first half and created the better chances, but their finishing was unimpressive and Spurs grew into the contest.

Mauricio Pochettino's men stepped things up after the break and stunned United with two goals in as many minutes from Kane – his first at Old Trafford – and Lucas, the Brazilian then sealing things late on with a fine second.

Despite its recent woes and the six alterations Mourinho made to his starting XI, United looked surprisingly fluid early on – Fred shooting just wide with their first chance inside 13 seconds.

Spurs had an even luckier escape 13 minutes later, as Romelu Lukaku intercepted Danny Rose's woeful back-pass, beat Hugo Lloris and then shot wide from a tight angle with his weaker right foot.

Lukaku and Fred continued to look like the host's most potent weapons, but at the back they were susceptible and Lucas arguably should have been given a penalty when Phil Jones clumsily tripped him just prior to the half-hour mark.

United was not so fortunate early in the second half and soon found itself in deep trouble – Kane beating David De Gea with a looping header four minutes after the restart, before Lucas swiftly made it 2-0 when turning in Christian Eriksen's cut-back.

Spurs should have made it worse for United, but De Gea bailed out Victor Lindelof by denying Dele Alli after a poor back-pass, before Kane headed the resulting corner just wide.

United never looked like clawing it back and Lucas finished them off at the end, riding a challenge on the edge of the box before confidently beating De Gea.

Monday (NZST) sees United make the short trip to Burnley, which has lost its last three in all competitions and face a difficult Europa League test against Olympiacos on Friday. Meanwhile, Spurs will face Watford away from home – Javi Gracia's men having also won all of their first three league games this season.