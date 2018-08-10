The winners and losers of the transfer window

Once again, Premier Legaue clubs flexed their financial muscle with some big signings ahead of the new season, but not every club came out on top.

Here are the Premier League’s big winners, and losers of the summer.

Winners:

Fulham

INS: Jean Michael Seri (Nice), Maxime Le Marchand (Nice), Fabricio Agosto Ramirez (Besiktas), Andre Schurrle Borussia Dortmund), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Newcastle), Alfie Mawson (Swansea), Calum Chambers (Arsenal), Sergio Rico (Sevilla), Joe Bryan (Bristol City), Luciano Vietto (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Manchester United), André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Marseille)

OUTS: Ryan Fredericks (West Ham), George Williams (Forest Green Rovers), David Button (Brighton), Elijah Adebayo (Swindon), Tayo Edun (Ipswich)

With the deep pockets of eccentric businessman Shahid Khan, Fulham became the first new-ly promoted side to spend £100 million in a summer window, with the club determined to make a dent in the Premier League next season.

The Cottagers held onto prodigial defender Ryan Sessengnon, and brought in Nice midfielder jean Micjael Seri and Besiktas goalkeeper Fabricio Agosto Ramirez, and defender Alfie Mawson from swansea.

The West London Club secured a couple of stunning loan deals, in FIFA World Cup winner Andre Schurrle and Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto.

West Ham

INS: Ryan Fredericks (Fulham), Issa Diop (Toulouse), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea), Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund), Fabian Balbuena (Corinthians), Felipe Anderson (Lazio), Xande Silva (Vitoria de Guimaraes), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), Lucas Perez (Arsenal), Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina)

OUTS: Patrice Evra (released), James Collins (released), Reece Burke (Hull), Marcus Browne (Oxford), Ben Wella (QPR), Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace), Sead Haksabanovic (Malaga), Jordan Hugill (Middlesbrough) Domingos Quina (Watford)

West Ham is looking to bounce back from an underwhelming campaign under David Moyes, with new manager Manuel Pellegrini splashing the cash this off season.

The Hammers made ten off-season signnigs, including highly rated French defender Issa Diop, Borussia Dortmund winger Andriy Yarmalenko and Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson for a club-record $NZD70 million.

Of all of West ham’s signings, the most intrigue will be around injury prone England midfielder Jack Wilsehere, who joined on a free transfer. The move is a gamble, with the former Arsenal midfielder injury history, but the 26 year-old still has plenty of years ahead of him.

If Wilshere can stay fit, this could prove to be the bargain of the transfer window.

Wolves

INS: Benik Afobe (Bournemouth), Willy Boly (Porto)Raul Jimenez (Benfica), Rui Patricio (Sporting CP), Leo Bonatini (Al-Hilal), Ruben Vinagre (AS Monaco), Paulo Alves (Liverpool), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Jonny Castro Otto (Atletico Madrid), Adama Traore (Middlesbrough), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht)

OUTS: Jordan Allan (released), Dan Armstrong (released), Anthony Breslin (released), Nicu Carnat (released), Ross Finnie (released), Jon Flatt (released), Conor Levingston (released), Tomas Nogueira (released), Hakeem Odoffin (released), Adam Osbourne (released), Ryan Rainey (released), Jose Xavier (released), Christian Herc (Dunajska Streda), Benik Afobe (Stoke City), Aaron Collins (Solchester United), Duckens Nazon (Sint-Truiden), Sherwin Seedorf (Bradford City), Ben Marshall (Norwich City), Roderick Miranda (Olympiacos), Prince Oniangue (Caen)Rafa Mir (Las Palmas), Carl Ikeme (retired), Barry Douglas (Leeds), Ben Goodliffe (Dagenham & Redbridge)

Wolves are back in the Premier League and the club’s transfer activity in the off-season suggests they have no plans of leaving England’s top flight again.

Last season’s EFL Champion strengthened its squad with a few savy signings, while tying down promising midfielder Ruben Nevez to a new five-year deal.

Portuguese tactician Nuno Espírito Santo brought in two members of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2016 winning squad, with goalkeeper Rui Patricio and veteran midfielder Joao Moutinho.

Add in former Barcelona attacker Adama Traore and Raul Jiminez on loan from Benfica, and you have a team primed to hold its own in the Premier League.

Everton

INS: Richarlison (Watford), Lucas Digne (Barcelona), Joao Virginia (Arsenal), Bernard (free transfer), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Andre Gomes (Barcelona)

OUTS: David Henen (released), Joel Robles (released), Jose Baxter (released), Conor Grant (Plymouth Argyle), Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal), Wayne Rooney (D.C. United)

A case of better late than never for Everton, after Barcelona duo Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes and Bernado arrived on deadline day.

Everton’s transfer gamble went bust last season after bringing in multiple star playmakers, but the Toffees seemed to have done better this time around, bolstering the team across the park.

Marcos Silva raided Barcelona this window, bringing in defender’s Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina, while midfielder Andre Gomes joined from Camp Nou on loan.

The club’s biggest coup came early in the transfer window after breaking the bank to sign Watford Winger Richarlison for a fee which could rise to $NZD97 million.

It should be a much-improved season for Evrerton, If Marco Silva can bring the new pieces to the puzzle together.

Liverpool

INS: Naby Keita (RB Leipzig), Fabinho (Monaco), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke), Alisson (Roma)

OUTS: Yan Dhanda (Swansea City), Ovie Ejaria (Rangers), Emre Can (Juventus), Jon Flanagan (Rangers), Jordan Williams (Rochdale), Adam Bogdan (Hibernian), Harry Wilson (Derby), Ryan Kent (Rangers), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Shamal George (Tranmere), Ben Woodburn (Sheffield United), Taiwo Awoniyi (Gent), Paulo Alves (Wolves), Andy Firth (Barrow), Allan (Frankfurt), Danny Ings (Southampton)

Liveprool’s strong transfer window has been overlooked by some, but that’s only because the Reds got their business done early.

Liverpool’s early business gave Klopp’s new signings a chance to integrate, with a couple of pre-season games under their belt before the new season.

Jurgen Klopp side had no problems going forward last season, but its midfield received a much-needed boost with the arrival of Naby Keita and Fabinho, while the Reds addressed a long-running deficiency in goals, bringing in Roma shotstopper Alisson for a mega fee.

Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri also comes in to give the reds’ star-studded attack some depth, and he’s heroics in pre-season suggest his $NZD26.2 million fee could be a steal.

Losers:

Newcastle

INS: Martin Dubravka (Sparta Prague), Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Kenedy (Chelsea), Fabian Schar (Deportivo), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz), Salomon Rondon (West Brom), Federico Fernandez (Swansea City)

OUTS: Curtis Good (released), Massadio Haidara (released), Jesus Gamez (released), Stuart Findlay (released), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest), Chancel Mbemba (Porto), Matz Sels (Strasbourg), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Adam Armstrong (Blackburn), Dwight Gayle (West Brom), Ivan Toney (Peterborough United)

Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic headlined a mass exodus at Newcastle United in the off season, and the magpies failed to bring in enough quality to replace them.

The club recruited Venezuela international Salomon Rondon on loan, but in the end, it was an underwhelming transfer window from the Tyrneside clunb.

Manchester United

INS: Diogo Dalot (Porto), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Lee Grant (Stoke City)

OUTS: Michael Carrick (retired), Joe Riley (Bradford City), Dean Henderson (Sheffield United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion), Daley Blind (Ajax), Matty Willock (St Mirren), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Scunthorpe), Joel Pereira (Vitoria Setubal), Axel Tuanzebe (Aston Villa)

Manchester United usually leads the way with mega summer signings, but it was a surprisingly quiet transfer window from Jose Mourinho, who came out publically and expressed his concern with the lack of signings.

The Red Devils brought in Portuguese teenager Diogo Dalot and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred by early June, but the fans were left with radio silence after that.

United is still starved of a world class defender, having failed in its reported attempts to sign Harry Maguire and Diego Godin. Jose Mourinho will be feeling the pressure to make the most out of what he has and mount a challenge in the Champions league and Premier Legaue this season.

Tottenham

INS: NONE

OUTS: Keanan Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach), Anton Walkes (Portsmouth)

While its title rivals strengthened, Tottenham the chequebook tucked away, becoming the first Prmeier Legaue side not to sign a single player in the summer.

Maurcio Pochettino defended his decision not to spend, in a gesture of faith in his side which finished third last season, but the move could backfire heavily forcing the club to buy reinforcements at inflated prices in January.