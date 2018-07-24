Premier League
Stoke snaps up Ince from Huddersfield

Stoke City has signed Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town for an initial £10million, a club-record sale for the Premier League club.

Ince has signed a four-year contract with Stoke, who could pay Huddersfield a further £2m in add-ons as part of the deal.

The 26-year-old winger - son of former England midfielder Paul - reunites with former Derby County boss Gary Rowett at his new club.

"I've had the fortune to work with Tom before and he's a terrifically talented player," said Rowett. 

"He's very strong technically and can play anywhere across the front three, but he's particularly good from the right-hand side."

Ince is Stoke's fifth signing of the transfer window, the club having also brought in Peter Etebo, Benik Afobe, Adam Federici and James McClean.

Lee Grant departed to Manchester United, while Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri was sold to Liverpool following Stoke's relegation from the Premier League.

Stoke opens its EFL Championship campaign at Leeds United on 6 August.

