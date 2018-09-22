Son committed to Spurs amid Bayern links

Son only signed a new five-year contract with Spurs in July but reports this week suggested Bundesliga champion Bayern was plotting a move for the former Bayer Leverkusen forward.

The Korea Republic international has been a pivotal player for Mauricio Pochettino's side over the past two seasons, his 26 league goals easing the burden on star striker Harry Kane and helping Spurs to consecutive top-three finishes.

Speaking after Tottenham's 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, Son said: "I recently renewed my contract with Tottenham, and I believe I need to focus on here to do more for the team. I'm happy at Tottenham."

Son secured exemption from military service after helping Korea Republic win the 2018 Asian Games with a 2-1 victory over Japan after extra-time.