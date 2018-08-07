Premier League
Slick Liverpool cruises past Torino

Liverpool concluded an impressive pre-season by cruising to a 3-1 win over Torino on Wednesday (NZST).

The performance seldom hit the emphatic heights of Sunday's 5-0 thrashing of Napoli and suffered something of a false start when new signing Fabinho swiped a penalty wide after Gleison Bremer tripped Sadio Mane.

It mattered little as Roberto Firmino opened the scoring with a deflected effort in the 21st minute after Mohamed Salah slalomed across the field.

Firmino turned provider, sliding a pass through for Georginio Wijnaldum to slam home but Andrea Belotti headed the visitors back into the contest after the half hour.

There had been wholesale changes – including Loris Karius replacing Alisson on the latter's maiden Anfield appearance – and two substitutes combined to make sure of victory.

Xherdan Shaqiri brought down a raking ball and exchanged possession with Nathaniel Clyne before floating in a cross for Daniel Sturridge to nod in.

Jurgen Klopp's men begin their Premier League campaign against West Ham on Monday (NZST).

