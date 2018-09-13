Silva expects to leave Manchester City in 2020

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Silva joined City from Valencia for a reported €29million in 2010 and swiftly established himself as one of the Premier League's most consistent performers.

The 32-year-old has 345 City appearances to his name in all competitions and was an integral part of their three title wins since 2012, securing his place as a club legend.

But the playmaker, who turns 33 in January, thinks the end of his City career is in sight, and that might prove a boost to a club a little closer to Silva's home.

"For City, two more seasons - what's left on my contract," he said.

"After that, I don't know. It depends how I feel physically and mentally.

"I've always said that I'd like to play for Las Palmas - my local team. But we'll see how things go in two years and take it all from there."