Schmeichel pens long-term Leicester deal

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has joined fellow Premier League title hero Jamie Vardy in committing his future to the club.

The club confirmed Schmeichel has signed a new contract, keeping him at King Power Stadium until June 2023.

"I’m very happy to be here for many more years," the 31-year-old Dane said.

"I’ve spent the majority of my career at Leicester now and had some amazing times here, so hopefully we’ll have some more.

"I’ve felt at home at this Club from day one, so I’d like to thank the fans for the support they’ve given me and also the owners who’ve played a huge part in my career.

"I want to bring more success to this Club as I’ve loved every minute and hopefully we can keep going in the right direction."