Salah strike maintains perfect start for Reds

Mohamed Salah, the golden boot winner last term, scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half to net his second of the new campaign, a precise curling finish from Roberto Firmino's assist.

Firmino had already been superbly denied by Mat Ryan by that stage, but the Australian was not given the thorough examination he might have expected at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's men never looked likely to relinquish their lead, however, as Brighton threatened only sporadically, allowing new goalkeeper Alisson and his back four to pick up a third straight clean sheet to kick off 2018/2019.

Liverpool began brightly and within 15 minutes had seen Ryan pull off a sensational save to keep out Firmino's downward header and Trent Alexander-Arnold curl a free-kick against the crossbar.

The Reds soon took the lead as James Milner robbed Yves Bissouma high up the field and the ball was worked to the right from Sadio Mane to Firmino to Salah, whose first-time finish glanced in off the far post via Ryan's fingertips.

Klopp's men were given a let-off early in the second period as an off-balance Anthony Knockaert shot wide from a promising position inside the box.

There were a couple more nervy moments as the clock ticked down, including Alisson's fine save to keep out Pascal Gross' 89th-minute header, which allowed Liverpool to preserve its status as the only side in the competition yet to concede a goal.

A testing trip to Leicester City next weekend for Liverpool, which has lost three of its past four trips to King Power Stadium.

After a midweek EFL Cup tie with Southampton, Brighton hosts Fulham in the league.