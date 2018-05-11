Salah rules out Liverpool exit

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Salah was recognised for his incredible campaign by claiming a Player of the Season double at Liverpool's end-of-campaign awards on Friday (NZST).

The Egypt international has scored 43 goals in all competitions in his first season at Anfield, helping Jurgen Klopp's men into the Champions League final.

And the 25-year-old, who is contracted until 2022, said he is committed to achieving even more at Liverpool, amid reports Real Madrid are interested in his signature.

"I'm very happy here, everything is fine," Salah said.

"Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season, now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited.

"It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. It is just the beginning."

As it prepares for the UEFA Champions League decider against Madrid on 27 May, Liverpool are also on the verge of securing a top-four Premier League finish ahead of hosting Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday (NZST).

Salah stated the Reds have already shown they can compete with, and beat, Europe's best.

"We are very comfortable we will be playing in the Champions League next season," he said.

"On the way to the final we beat top teams like Manchester City and Roma. It is just the beginning.

"We want to qualify for the Champions League next season and then we want to win the Champions League final. We will play to win against Real Madrid."