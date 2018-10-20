Salah on song to wrestle Reds back on track

Egypt star Salah netted his 50th goal in English football midway through the first half to move his side two points ahead of former club Chelsea and level on points with Manchester City atop the Premier League.

The classy finish offered relief for Liverpool after consecutive blanks against Napoli and City prior to the international break, but there was to be no similar salvation for goal-shy Huddersfield, which is scoreless in each of its five home league matches this term and still without a desperately needed victory.

While David Wagner's men are sinking deeper into danger, close friend Klopp can be satisfied with a professional performance secured without several first-team regulars.

Robbed of the injured Sadio Mane and with Roberto Firmino on the bench, Liverpool's possession lacked a threatening edge until the 24th minute.

The absences afforded Xherdan Shaqiri his second Premier League start and the midfielder responded with a well-weighted pass from which Salah poked in the goal.

Jonathan Hogg soon rattled the left post with a sweet half-volley before unsuccessful penalty appeals for handball and a disallowed finish from an offside Alex Pritchard heightened Huddersfield's sense of injustice.

Klopp, having removed Jordan Henderson at half-time due to reported hamstring tightness, would have been able to relax had Salah not dragged wide of the far upright shortly after the hour.

Fabinho was introduced for his Premier League bow off the bench and, though the contest remained in the balance until the end, the visitors were composed in seeing out a seventh league win, their only real scare a fluffed Steve Mounie finish in the 82nd minute.

Liverpool entertains Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League this week before a weekend visit from Cardiff City, while Huddersfield hosts fellow struggler Fulham in its next Premier League fixture, still desperate for a win.