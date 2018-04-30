Salah escapes punishment for Martins Indi clash

Salah draws rare blank as drop looms for Stoke

Salah, who leads Tottenham's Harry Kane by five goals in the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot, could have faced a three-match ban had he been charged after appearing to swing an arm towards Martins Indi as they competed for the ball after a throw-in.

But the Egypt international made no contact with Martins Indi and the FA confirmed that a panel of ex-referees decided it was not an incident of violent conduct following a review of the footage.

Salah scored twice last week as Liverpool beat his former club Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Liverpool will look to ensure progression in Thursday's return leg in Rome.