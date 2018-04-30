Premier League
Salah escapes punishment for Martins Indi clash

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will face no action over his clash with Stoke City's Bruno Martins Indi in Sunday's (NZST) 0-0 draw.

Salah draws rare blank as drop looms for Stoke

Salah, who leads Tottenham's Harry Kane by five goals in the race for the Premier League's Golden Boot, could have faced a three-match ban had he been charged after appearing to swing an arm towards Martins Indi as they competed for the ball after a throw-in.

But the Egypt international made no contact with Martins Indi and the FA confirmed that a panel of ex-referees decided it was not an incident of violent conduct following a review of the footage.

Salah scored twice last week as Liverpool beat his former club Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. Liverpool will look to ensure progression in Thursday's return leg in Rome.

