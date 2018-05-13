Premier League
Salah delighted to win 'special' Golden Boot

Mohamed Salah said it was "very special" to win the Premier League's Golden Boot award in his first season at Liverpool.

Salah sets record as Liverpool secures fourth

Salah struck his 32nd goal of a superb season as Liverpool thrashed Brighton and Hove Albion 4-0 at Anfield on Monday (NZST) to secure UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Egypt international finished two goals clear of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who had won the award in each of the last two seasons.

And after adding the Golden Boot to individual honours including the Premier League's Player of the Season award and the PFA Players' Player of the Year prize, Salah was thrilled with his latest achievement.

"This is very special," Salah said.

"It's always in my mind to help the team to win games, now we are in the Champions League next year and I have won the award, so I am very proud.

"I am trying to improve every year so I am very happy. It's special to break the record here."

