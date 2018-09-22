Sakho misses sitter as Magpies remain winless

The hosts enjoyed the better of an often-scrappy contest and struck the post in the first half when a Luka Milivojevic free-kick glanced off the head of Jamaal Lascelles.

Sakho was then guilty of an extraordinary miss with eight minutes of normal time remaining, the defender heading wide from inside the six-yard box with the goal gaping after Andros Townsend's cross drifted over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Palace therefore remains winless at home this season, while Newcastle has just two points from six Premier League games.

Wilfried Zaha, so often the talisman for Roy Hodgson's men, appeared to be hampered by injury in the warm-up and the Eagles duly lacked a spark with the winger below his brilliant best.

Nevertheless, it was Palace that generally posed the greater threat, even though Ayoze Perez and Jamaal Lascelles spurned clear-cut chances for Newcastle in the opening period.

After bringing a series of routine stops from Dubravka, the hosts went agonisingly close to an opener in the 37th minute. Milivojevic's inswinging free-kick from the left took the slightest touch off Lascelles and the ball bounced back off the inside of the far post with Dubravka beaten.

Joselu replaced the ineffective Salomon Rondon at the start of the second half and swiftly posed a greater threat. The Spaniard had a penalty appeal turned down before volleying acrobatically at Wayne Hennessey.

Newcastle scarcely threatened thereafter, but was at least able to claim a point as increasing Palace pressure failed to bring reward thanks to Sakho's shocking late miss.

There was an unsavoury moment prior to that chance as a plastic bottle appeared to be thrown onto the pitch from the section housing away supporters and strike Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Palace will swiftly return to action with an EFL Cup trip to West Bromwich Albion this week.

Having already been knocked out of that competition, Newcastle has a seven-day break before resuming its search for a Premier League victory at home to Leicester City.