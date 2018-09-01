Saints takes advantage of Zaha absence

The 25-year-old was a surprise omission from the Ivory Coast squad in midweek and was absent from Roy Hodgson's squad as the Eagles looked to get back to winning ways after two straight defeats.

It was Southampton, though, that claimed all three points with a 2-0 win to kick-start its season after picking up one point from its opening three games.

Ings looked sharp throughout and took advantage of hesitant defending from the hosts to latch onto Cedric Soares's right-wing cross and coolly slot between the legs of the on-rushing Wayne Hennessey two minutes into the second half.

That goal woke Palace from its slumber and they came close to levelling soon after through Christian Benteke and James McArthur, who were denied by Alex McCarthy and the woodwork respectively.

Charlie Austin's woeful penalty just minutes after coming off the bench was comfortably kept out by Hennessey, but it mattered little as Mark Hughes' side held on for a big win.

Southampton looked brightest in the opening stages, but the first clear chance fell to Benteke, whose back-post header flashed past the post after McCarthy had failed to deal with a cross.

Hennessey then twice came to his side's rescue, first tipping over Hojbjerg's fizzing drive and then reacting quickly to paw away Luka Milivojevic's wayward defensive header.

Just moments after Ings had given the Saints a deserved lead, McArthur sent a superb curling effort against the crossbar from just outside the penalty area.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's handball in the area after 65 minutes was not punished by Austin, whose tame spot-kick was repelled by Hennessey, while Mohamed Elyounoussi clipped the crossbar from close-range as the Saints failed to add further daylight between themselves and Palace.

The hosts were unable to capitalise and make some sustained late pressure tell, Benteke's point-blank header kept out by McCarthy, and they were caught on the counter as Hojbjerg made the points safe.

Palace travels to Huddersfield Town after the international break looking to breathe life into a stuttering season, while Southampton hosts south coast rival Brighton and Hove Albion buoyed by its first win of the campaign.