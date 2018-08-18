Richarlison continues fine start for Everton

A fee that could reportedly reach £50 million($87.8 million) raised eyebrows upon Richarlison's arrival from Watford, but he added to his debut double to give Marco Silva his first competitive win at the helm.

The Brazilian converted a cross from Theo Walcott, who opened the scoring against his boyhood club in the 15th minute after a delightfully worked set-piece routine.

Danny Ings, roundly booed by the home fans, pulled one back for Saints on his first start since arriving on loan from Liverpool, but the visitors were unable to salvage a point.

Southampton's sloppy defence was punished when Leighton Baines sent a free-kick short to Morgan Schneiderlin, who flicked a no-look pass through for Walcott to poke past Alex McCarthy.

Everton lost Schneiderlin to injury and matters almost got worse when Jordan Pickford deflected a shot from Ings onto the bar, having initially spilled Cedric Soares' swerving 25-yard drive.

The Toffees nevertheless extended their lead when Richarlison — just two minutes after staying down because of an awkward fall in the box — nodded Walcott's delivery home with a touch off Cedric.

Ings had been a consistent threat and he was left in acres of space to sweep home Mario Lemina's flick-on from James Ward-Prowse's corner nine minutes after the restart.

But Southampton could not maintain their momentum and McCarthy kept out Idrissa Gueye with nine minutes remaining as Everton comfortably saw out its first win of the campaign.

Southampton will look to pick itself up when it entertains Leicester City at St Mary's next weekend, while Everton travels to Bournemouth and could finally be bolstered by its new additions.