Rampant Clarets claim first season win

Sean Dyche's side went into the game on the back of four straight top-flight defeats and looked every bit the league's bottom side for much of the opening period.

It burst into life shortly before the interval, though, as Vydra and Lennon opened their accounts for the club with close-range finishes within the space of two minutes.

Joe Hart made a fine stop from David Brooks to deny an out-of-sorts Bournemouth the opportunity of a grandstand finish before two Barnes strikes in the final seven minutes gave the scoreline an emphatic look.

The hosts had started nervously and were lucky not to go behind in the 17th minute when Nathan Ake's heavily deflected effort looped onto Hart's crossbar.

Burnley had offered little in the way of attacking threat for most of the half, but two quick-fire goals before the break gave it a commanding lead.

Vydra marked his first start for the club after his move from Derby County with the opener after 39 minutes, slotting home from close range after Ashley Westwood had seen two shots blocked.

That was followed just two minutes later by Lennon's strike. The former Everton winger stole in at the back post to meet Johann Gudmundsson's teasing cross with a controlled half-volley that nestled in Asmir Begovic's bottom-left corner.

Any thoughts Bournemouth had of mounting a late comeback were extinguished in the 83rd minute when substitute Barnes reacted quickest to Gundmundsson's strike which had cannoned back off the post.

He followed that up five minutes later with a cool finish from Lennon's pull-back to complete a superb afternoon for Dyche's men.

Both sides are in EFL Cup action this week as Burnley travels to Burton Albion and Bournemouth hosts Blackburn Rovers.

In their next Premier League games, Dyche takes his side to Cardiff City, while the Cherries welcome Crystal Palace to Vitality Stadium.