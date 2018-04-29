Rampant City eases past West Ham

Missed the match? Watch West Ham v Manchester City on Catch-Up

PFA Young Player of the Year Leroy Sane's 13th minute opener took a decisive deflection off Patrice Evra, whose belated home debut for David Moyes' side was generally a torrid experience, and an unfortunate own goal for former City favourite Pablo Zabaleta brought up 100 league goals this season for Pep Guardiola's men.

A touch of complacency crept into City's work before half-time as Aaron Creswell's fine free-kick punished an error-strewn passage of play but it was rampant once more after the break.

Gabriel Jesus set in motion the move for his 12th top-flight goal of the campaign before fellow Brazil international Fernandinho got in on the act on his return from suspension.

City is now a goal shy of Chelsea's Premier League best haul of 103 goals from the 2009-2010 campaign, while tumbling records could not be further from the minds of West Ham, which sits precariously three points above the relegation zone with as many games to play.