Pogba needs to use his brain more: Scholes

Pogba was an integral part of the France side that triumphed in Russia and enjoyed a trophy-laden four seasons at Juventus before returning to Old Trafford in 2016.

His second spell at United has been mixed, with the 25-year-old receiving criticism for some of his displays with the Red Devils.

Pogba seemed to answer those critics during the FIFA World Cup, but Scholes still believes he needs to deliver week in, week out, before he can be considered a football great.

"Paul needs to find consistency I think. I think if you look at his game he can be brilliant one week, not so good the next week," Scholes told beIN SPORTS.

"He seems to be a player that you get a performance one in every three or four games. And if you're going to win leagues, it's not enough, it's just not enough. He needs to become that commanding player he was at Juventus.

"There's no doubt the lad's got real quality. He's shown that in this World Cup I think that he can play. He's such a strong lad, he can run, he's [got] great technique as well, great ability. But he needs to use his brain a little bit more to become a top footballer."

Scholes admits Jose Mourinho's squad rotation may be partly to blame for Pogba's problems, suggesting a settled side could bring the best out of the Frenchman.

"He was part of a set structure at Juventus," the 11-time Premier League winner added.

"He knew every week what position he was going to play, who he was going to play with, and I don't think that helps him at United because I'd be amazed if the same team has been named twice on the run, the same formation.

"There doesn't seem to be a set way of where it's going. That could possibly work against him."