Murray nets quick-fire double to save Seagulls

Albion's talisman grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck after Brighton had fallen 2-0 behind just after the hour, netting twice in 17 minutes to salvage a point.

It could have been all three for the hosts had Pascal Gross not seen an early penalty saved at AMEX Stadium, the midfielder's miss punished soon after by Andre Schurrle.

Schurrle's cool finish from a crisp attacking move was added to by the impressive Mitrovic, the striker netting his fourth of the season at the second attempt.

However, the Serbian went from hero to villain as he inexplicably gave away a late penalty, allowing Murray to grab his second and earn a share of the spoils.

Having seen Mitrovic waste Fulham's best chance of the opening 15 minutes, Brighton sprung into life and were gifted a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Luciano Vietto on Murray.

Gross was unable to convert, though, as Marcus Bettinelli got down superbly to his right to push his spot-kick away.

It proved costly for the Seagulls as Schurrle broke the deadlock just before the break, the German making it two in two with a neat finish from Jean Michael Seri's sensational scooped pass.

A shocking mistake from Lewis Dunk gave Mitrovic his chance to continue his impressive scoring run, one that he converted to double Fulham's advantage.

Fulham switched off in the moments after that goal, however, and that allowed Murray to halve the deficit, the striker stroking home having been given the freedom of the penalty area.

Murray secured the draw with six minutes to play with an emphatic penalty after Mitrovic had handled despite no pressure from a Brighton player.