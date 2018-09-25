Mourinho tells Pogba captaincy is over: reports

Mourinho was critical of United's display after the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford at the weekend, with speculation suggesting Pogba was at the centre of his ire after losing the ball in the build-up to the visitors' equaliser.

The FIFA World Cup-winning France midfielder subsequently questioned Mourinho's tactics in an interview, suggesting his side should adopt a more attack-minded approach at home.

That has inevitably not gone down well with widespread reports claiming Mourinho has told Pogba he will not wear the captain's armband again.

Mourinho also scrubbed Pogba from the matchday squad to face Derby County in the Carabao Cup.

The Portuguese also took other players to task in his programme notes prior to the clash with the Rams, now managed by his former captain fantastic in their Chelsea days, Frank Lampard.

He wrote: "I hope we can look back on Saturday's game against Wolves for an important lesson; a lesson that I repeat week after week, a lesson that some boys are not learning.

"Every team that plays Manchester United are playing the game of their lives, and we need to match that level of aggression, motivation and desire — 95 per cent isn't enough when others give 101 per cent.

"That is how Wolves treated Saturday's game and I am sure it is how Derby's players will regard tonight's match.

"The important thing is always that our players are ready for this and always have the same attitude, whoever the visitors are."

Pogba has been the regular stand-in skipper for United when captain Antonio Valencia is absent — as was the case last week in the 3-0 UEFA Champions League success at Young Boys, a match in which the former Juventus man scored twice.

The news of his demotion was apparently given in front of the squad at a team meeting at the club's Carrington training ground prior to the match against Derby.