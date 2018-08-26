Mitrovic brace gets Fulham off the mark

Missed the match? Watch Fulham v Burnley on Catch-Up

Aleksandar Mitrovic also netted a three-minute brace for Slavisa Jokanovic's side, who confidently shrugged off the disappointment of successive defeats back in the top flight to get off the mark at the third attempt.

Jeff Hendrick struck six minutes after Seri's spectacular early opener and a close-range James Tarkowski finish late in a five-goal first half gave Burnley hope they could yet add to the lone point they have managed in a sluggish start to the new season.

But Mitrovic scored twice with his head in between Burnley's goals and a deserved late strike for Schurrle left Sean Dyche – who knows his side are teetering on the edge of Europa League elimination after a 3-1 defeat at Olympiacos on Friday (NZST) - with mounting problems to solve.