Man City star Mendy revels in Joshua triumph

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy claimed Anthony Joshua's title belts as his own after the British boxer's knockout victory over Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

Joshua retained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles in emphatic fashion with a seventh-round stoppage, surviving an early scare.

City star Mendy, who is sidelined with a metatarsal injury, was in attendance.

The fun did not stop there for Mendy, though, as he managed to get his hands on two of Joshua's belts after the fight, and the 24-year-old quickly took to social media to show off.

"Just when you thought I didn't win enough trophies in 2018," he wrote.

Mendy has three trophies to his name this calendar year, having won the Premier League and Community Shield with City either side of taking part in France's successful FIFA World Cup campaign.

His City team-mate, Raheem Sterling, joined in the fun, congratulating Mendy and asking why the defender was not in Cardiff, where Pep Guardiola's men won 5-0.

