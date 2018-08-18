Lucky Foxes keeps Wolves at bay despite Vardy red

The Premier League new boys looked in good shape to claim a first win of the season as they controlled the first half, hitting the post twice through Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez.

But Matt Doherty headed into his own net to undo Wolves' early promise, before James Maddison's strike from the edge of the box found a way beyond Rui Patricio with a touch from Conor Coady.

Vardy was shown the red card for a dangerous challenge on Doherty after 66 minutes, but Wolves were unable to make up ground in a second half of fewer clear-cut opportunities.

Wolves made a bright start and had two chances to go in front inside the opening five minutes.

Moutinho fired an effort against the crossbar after the ball was played back to him at the edge of the penalty area, before Doherty was denied from six yards by a Ben Chilwell block when he should have made Leicester pay.

Leicester was left thanking the woodwork once more in the 21st minute, when Raul Jimenez pulled the trigger from 20 yards only to see the ball bounce wide off Kasper Schmeichel after rebounding off the left-hand upright.

But, having fluffed his finish at one end earlier in the half, Doherty inadvertently sent a firm header beyond his own goalkeeper at the other after 29 minutes, misjudging a deflected Marc Albrighton cross.

Maddison's effort, which found the bottom corner via a deflection off visiting skipper Coady, will have left Wolves wondering how they were 2-0 down at the end of a half they dominated for so long, and Vardy's dismissal did not prove to be the catalyst for a fightback.

If Wolves are going to chalk up their first win of the season in their next match, they will have to overcome the reigning Premier League champion as Manchester City visits Molineux next weekend.

Leicester heads to Claude Puel's former club Southampton for its next match.