Premier League
Premier League

Lloris apologises after drink-driving charge

Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has issued an apology after he was charged with drink-driving.

Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the goalkeeper was charged after a routine patrol stop in central London on Friday.

Lloris has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 11 September.

The 31-year-old, who captained France to FIFA World Cup glory, responded to the charge in a short statement.

"I wish to apologise wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my team-mates, the manager and all of the supporters," Lloris said.

"Drink-driving is completely unacceptable, I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set."

Spurs indicated Lloris could face a club punishment for his actions.

"The club takes matters such as this extremely seriously and it will be dealt with internally," a Tottenham statement read.

Lloris has started each of Tottenham's Premier League games in the 2018/2019 season, with his side next in action on Tuesday (AEST) away to Manchester United.

WATCH the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS

News Tottenham Football
Previous Besiktas teases signing of Liverpool's Karius
Read
Besiktas teases signing of Liverpool's Karius
Next