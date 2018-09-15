Liverpool and Chelsea make Premier League history

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

MATCH REPORT: Chelsea v Cardiff City



Both clubs took perfect records into the international break and maintained their momentum with top-flight victories this weekend.

The Reds earned a 2-1 win at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur, while Maurizio Sarri's side came from behind to thump Cardiff City 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, thanks to an Eden Hazard hat-trick.

Watford had also taken 12 points out of 12, but Javi Gracia's Hornets lost for the first time this term by going down 2-1 at home to Manchester United.

Chelsea, which leads Jurgen Klopp's side in the table on goal difference, makes the short trip to West Ham United in a week for its next league game.

Liverpool will have the chance to claim top spot, though, as it hosts Southampton at Anfield a day earlier, while both clubs play in Europe first.