Livermore keeps Albion escape act alive

Albion was unbeaten in four games under interim boss Darren Moore heading into the match but still widely expected to join Stoke City in the Championship, Paul Lambert's side having suffered a relegation-sealing 2-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace.

But the host dug in for long periods against Spurs and its persistent set-piece threat brought reward in the 92nd minute when England midfielder Livermore scrambled home from virtually on the goal line.

Moore's men could still be down before they kick a ball on the final day in the event of midweek results going against them, but one of the most staggering feats of escapology in the Premier League era remains possible.

Tottenham substitute Fernando Llorente forced a late save from excellent Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster and Victor Wanyama clattered into the side-netting, a flurry that spoke of potential anxiety over the London side securing a top-four spot.

Mauricio Pochettino's side is five points clear of Chelsea in fifth but its rival could apply considerable pressure with victory over third-placed Liverpool on Monday (AEST).