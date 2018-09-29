Leicester wins as Benitez's barren run continues

Forgiving in both boxes and lacking quality in between, Rafael Benitez's side failed to ask regular questions of the visitors on Mike Ashley's first appearance at St James' Park in 16 months.

Benitez commented ahead of the match that he would welcome Ashley's return and his reasons were perhaps evident in a performance that could well have led the club's owner to conclude reinforcements are required.

Jamie Vardy struck the opener from the spot in the 30th minute following DeAndre Yedlin's panicked handball and Leicester's victory, its sixth in seven competitive meetings with the Magpies, was fittingly sealed with a second-half header from the influential Harry Maguire.

Passive for much of the first half, Newcastle was made to regret the two early chances it squandered.

Joselu first dallied over an opening that Maguire's sliding challenge snuffed out, before an unmarked Mohamed Diame headed Christian Atsu's inviting cross past the post.

Maguire was influential in both boxes and it was his shot that struck Yedlin's raised arms for the penalty that Vardy converted for his third of the campaign.

Newcastle improved to some degree after the interval and, with a result still within reach, Benitez's decision to replace Matt Ritchie in the 65th minute was met with boos that had until then been reserved for Ashley.

Regardless, the result never seemed in jeopardy and Maguire climbed over Ciaran Clark to meet James Maddison's corner in the 73rd minute and give the in-form Foxes a third straight win in all competitions.

Newcastle heads to Old Trafford to meet Manchester United next weekend as Leicester prepares for a visit from Everton.