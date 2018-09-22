Leicester win eases pressure on Puel

Defender Mathias Jorgensen put Huddersfield in front after just five minutes, having failed to score in any of his 38 Premier League appearances last season.

But Kelechi Iheanacho, back in the team as one of three changes from Puel, promptly equalised before Maddison's moment of quality and Jamie Vardy's impressive finish proved decisive in the second half.

The home win gets Leicester back on track after a run of two straight defeats, while struggling Huddersfield remains without a victory.

Having struggled for goals this season, Huddersfield got just the start it needed. It was scrappy, but the visitors were delighted when Philip Billing's long throw was flicked on by Laurent Depoitre and tucked in by Jorgensen from six yards, Kasper Schmeichel unable to get enough behind the shot.

But that lead lasted only 14 minutes, as a lethal Leicester counter-attack produced the equaliser. An excellent Maddison throughball found Vardy, who teed up Iheanacho to place a first time, left-footed finish into the bottom corner from 18 yards.

Leicester made most of the running from there, as Vardy squandered good opportunities in either half and Harry Maguire was denied a penalty after tangling with Jorgensen.

Depoitre failed to pull the trigger quickly enough in a rare Huddersfield opening as he bore down on Schmeichel, but Maddison then produced a moment of quality at the other end to put Leicester ahead in the 66th minute, his curling, 25-yard free-kick proving too hot for Jonas Lossl to handle.

The points were safe for Leicester with 15 minutes left, Vardy racing through to chip Lossl after Iheanacho sent him clear.

Leicester will aim to continue its momentum at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup before a crunch league meeting away to Newcastle United next weekend. Huddersfield hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the top flight.