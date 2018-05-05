Late Saints draw hands West Brom a lifeline

Tom Davies scored with a deflected strike in the sixth of what was expected to be four added minutes to cancel out Nathan Redmond's 56th-minute header and preserve the Baggies' Premier League status.

It also served to deny the Saints from moving two points clear of danger, although they are now above Wednesday's (AEST) opponent Swansea City on goal difference after the Welsh side lost at Bournemouth.

Mark Hughes's men had looked to have taken a giant leap towards safety when substitute Redmond headed home Cedric Soares's cross 11 minutes after the restart.

But Maya Yoshida's second yellow card in the 85th minute opened the door to a period of rare late pressure from an Everton side that had been limp throughout and was booed off the pitch at both half-time and full-time.

That dissatisfaction came despite Davies's equaliser at the death, which deflected off Wesley Hoedt and left Hughes to remonstrate with official Jonathan Moss over the length of stoppage-time.