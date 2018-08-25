Last-gasp Maguire strike sinks 10-man Saints

A drab encounter had looked set to end all square after Demarai Gray cancelled out Ryan Bertrand's fine opener on his 150th appearance for the Saints.

But Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was shown a second yellow card for a clear dive in the penalty area with 13 minutes remaining and Leicester pushed on in search of a winner.

It arrived from the right boot of England man Maguire in added time as he drilled through a crowded area, beating the rooted Alex McCarthy low to his right.

Southampton edged a dull first half, but Kasper Schmeichel kept out the only two shots on target with a pair of comfortable low parries from Mohamed Elyounoussi and Danny Ings.

The hosts stepped up another gear after the restart and, although Schmeichel was alert to dash out and block a low Danny Ings prod, the Leicester goalkeeper was helpless as Bertrand ran onto a loose ball and powered high into the top-left corner from 20 yards.

That goal belatedly prompted Leicester to lift themselves and Gray was clinical just four minutes later, pouncing on Cedric Soares's poor header to turn and finish low inside the area.

Hojbjerg's foolish fall in the box was spotted and punished by the officials to further hand the initiative to Leicester and Maguire took full advantage, marching forward to sink a fine shot into the bottom corner in the 92nd minute.