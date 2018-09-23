Lacazette and Aubameyang extend Arsenal's streak

Everton was the more threatening side during the first half at Emirates Stadium, but a quick-fire double from Arsenal's attackers secured a fourth straight Premier League win.

The Gunners were grateful to Petr Cech for keeping the scores level at the break, the veteran goalkeeper saving twice from Richarlison and keeping out Lucas Digne's free-kick.

But Aaron Ramsey set up Lacazette and Aubameyang in quick succession to move Arsenal up to sixth, with Everton beaten again after a 3-1 home loss to West Ham United last time out.

Nacho Monreal forced an early save from Jordan Pickford in an error-strewn start, with Cech denying Richarlison on the Brazil international's return from suspension.

Digne's whipped free-kick tested Cech again in the 31st minute before Arsenal had to make a change at the back, with Rob Holding replacing the injured Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Aubameyang's mishit cross deceived Pickford and bounced off the crossbar, while Richarlison's powerful drive needed another intervention from Cech.

Referee Jon Moss waved away Arsenal penalty appeals in the 55th minute when Jonjoe Kenny appeared to block Aubameyang's header with his arm, but the Gunners soon took the lead.

Ramsey, who struck a hat-trick in this fixture last season, fed Lacazette and the striker thundered home an unstoppable drive that clipped the post on its way into the top-right corner.

Before Everton had a chance to respond it was 2-0 and game over, Aubameyang slamming home — albeit from an offside position — after Ramsey flicked on an under-hit Mesut Ozil pass.

EFL Cup action is up next for Arsenal — it hosts Brentford on Thursday (NZST) — with a week of home games completed by Watford's Premier League visit on Sunday (NZST).

Everton, having suffered successive league losses, welcomes Fulham to Goodison Park on the same day.