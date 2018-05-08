Koscielny ruled out for six months

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The France international sustained the injury in the early stages of its UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The France international has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger fears the 32-year-old will miss the first three months of next season as well.

"He is of course devastated because of course he has surgery, that means six months out. You will not see him again before December certainly," Wenger said.