Premier League
Premier League

Koscielny ruled out for six months

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has ruptured his Achilles and will not play again "before December", according to departing Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Getty Images

Watch the Premier League LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The France international sustained the injury in the early stages of its UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The France international has been ruled out of the FIFA World Cup and Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger fears the 32-year-old will miss the first three months of next season as well.

"He is of course devastated because of course he has surgery, that means six months out. You will not see him again before December certainly," Wenger said.

 

 

News Arsenal Football
Previous Juventus plans Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
Read
Juventus plans Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
Next Wenger surprised by volume of job offers
Read
Wenger surprised by volume of job offers