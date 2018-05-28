Klopp hails Fabinho's versatility

Liverpool confirms Fabinho signing

Jurgen Klopp believes the versatility of "fantastic person" Fabinho will make the midfielder a fine signing for Liverpool.

The beaten Champions League finalist confirmed Fabinho's transfer on Tuesday (NZST), two days after their disappointment in Kiev, with the Brazilian agreeing a long-term deal reported to be over five years in length.

Liverpool is said to have paid €50million to sign Fabinho from Monaco and the 24-year-old's ability to play a number of roles excited Klopp.

"We have signed a fantastic player, but someone who is an equally fantastic person I think," Klopp told Liverpool's website. "His reputation as a character in the dressing room and his attitude in training has come through from everyone we speak to.

"He has a lovely family also - adding a person like this to our dressing room only makes us even stronger. What we have - in terms of our environment at Melwood and in the team - means anyone coming in must be of that build. They must be the highest quality person and player.

"He has ability and mentality to play at the highest level in a number of positions. He can play six, eight and two. This is cool."

Although Fabinho has won four caps, he is not in Tite's squad for the FIFA World Cup and last represented his country in 2016.

Klopp, though, believes Fabinho's international experience will be useful as the midfielder bolsters his options along with fellow newcomer Naby Keita, who is poised to arrive from RB Leipzig.

"He is tactically very strong and football smart," Klopp added. "I think he improves our squad and there aren't that many players you can say that about in this moment, because the quality we have already is so high.

"I like that he is young yet experienced also, with a high number of games at a club that compete to win. Also, international caps for Brazil tells you something about him.

"This signing gives us new opportunities and for that I am excited. I'm sure our supporters will make him very welcome and at home at our wonderful club and in our amazing city."