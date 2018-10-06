King bags brace in record Bournemouth win

A second consecutive league triumph for Eddie Howe's side moves it up to fifth in the table, while Watford's season — which started with four straight wins — is in danger of unravelling.

David Brooks, who scored in last week's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, got the Cherries on their way early on before Josh King doubled their advantage from the spot after Christian Kabasele had brought him down in the area after 33 minutes.

Kabasele received a second caution and subsequent red for that challenge and the visitors made their numerical superiority count as King and Callum Wilson scored either side of half-time to seal a memorable win.

Despite a sluggish start Bournemouth took the lead after a flowing counter-attack in the 14th minute. Wilson's effort from King's low cross was superbly pawed away by Ben Foster, but only as far as Brooks, who turned into an empty net from 10 yards.

The hosts should have restored parity soon after, but an unmarked Craig Cathcart inexplicably headed wide from six yards.

Wilson then missed a glorious headed chance of his own from Brooks's cross before Kabasele's haphazard defending all but ended his side's hopes of getting back into the game.

The Belgian received his second yellow card for clumsily hauling King down in the area, the Cherries forward coolly slotting into Foster's bottom-left corner from the resulting spot-kick.

Watford's misery was compounded on the stroke of half-time when King bagged his second, heading past Foster at the back post from Wilson's teasing cross.

Wilson then got in on the act two minutes after the restart, looping a volley over Foster from Ryan Fraser's cross for his third goal of the season.

Foster denied King a third late on, but it mattered little as Bournemouth comfortably saw things out to register a punishing win.

Javi Gracia will take his side to Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break, desperate for a return to winning ways.

Bournemouth will be looking to make it three wins on the spin when Southampton visits Vitality Stadium.