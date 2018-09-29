Kane double tames Terriers

Kane struck twice in Spurs' 4-0 win in this fixture last season and although Mauricio Pochettino's side could not match that result this time around, the striker's first-half double was enough to seal victory.

Spurs were without Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris because of injuries, but Kane stepped up with a header and a penalty to follow his spot-kick in a 2-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion in their previous league fixture.

Huddersfield is bottom of the table with David Wagner's men still waiting for a first home league goal of the season, while Spurs moved up to fourth.

Kane charged through on goal for the game's first big chance in the 10th minute, but Jonas Lossl was quickly off his line to smother the England captain's attempted chip.

Huddersfield was regularly exposed by long balls from the back and another led to the opening goal, Kane profiting with a header after Lucas Moura fed Kieran Trippier to cross.

Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga had to make a fine save low to his left to push away a long-range Chris Lowe drive that swerved dramatically, but Spurs quickly doubled their lead.

Danny Rose went down under a challenge from Florent Hadergjonaj and Kane duly sent Lossl the wrong way from the penalty spot, with Laurent Depoitre unlucky to see a superb volley crash back off the crossbar as Huddersfield sought a response before the break.

Pochettino withdrew Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembele at half-time, with an eye on Barca, and Lucas had Spurs' best chance to extend their lead, the Brazilian blazing over the crossbar in the 64th minute.

Spurs hosts Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League this week before welcoming Cardiff City to Wembley in the Premier League after that. Huddersfield's next game is less glamorous, a short trip to Burnley.