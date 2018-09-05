Injured Lallana eyes return this month

Watch every round of the 2018-2019 Premier League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

The midfielder was forced to withdraw from Gareth Southgate's squad after being troubled by the issue in training on Wednesday (NZST).

Although he will now miss his country's matches against Spain and Switzerland, the 30-year-old will be back in contention during a month in which Jurgen Klopp's side will play in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup.

"It's a minor setback, which isn't ideal as I've been in great shape until now, but it's positive news that it's only a brief lay-off," Lallana said.

"I'm pleased I'll be back available for Liverpool, both domestically and in the Champions League, during September and then England again for the next break.

"I know I can make a significant contribution over the course of a long season and that's where my focus will remain – with so much to play for.

"Doing my best and giving everything for my team-mates, management and supporters of club and country is all that matters."

The Reds sit top of the Premier League after four matches, with Lallana having played only three minutes this season.