Hogg sees red as Terriers lack bite again

Huddersfield's home form proved vital to its survival last term, but the Terriers, who conceded nine goals over the course of their opening two fixtures, lacked the clinical edge to overcome Cardiff's stubborn rearguard in the first Premier League meeting between the two sides.

Just as the hosts had started to click into gear in the second half — Neil Etheridge having denied Steve Mounie an opener — Hogg's rash headbutt on Harry Arter handed Cardiff the impetus with 63 minutes played.

Cardiff could not craft an opening despite its numerical advantage, however, substitute Jonas Lossl pulling off a fine stop to deny Danny Ward a winner.

Both teams suffered injury blows early on, Ben Hamer's chance to atone for a poor display against Manchester City cut short after a collision with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who was taken off on a stretcher.

Huddersfield settled soon enough, but Terence Kongolo's strike into the side netting was all the host could muster as Etheridge remained untested heading into the break.

Etheridge was called into action after the restart, however, reacting sharply to prevent Mounie's effort creeping in at the near post.

But Huddersfield's hopes of making their dominance pay soon took a hit when their captain received his marching orders after a tussle with Arter.

Cardiff looked set to clinch the points late on, but Lossl marked his return to action with a superb stop from Ward's close-range strike to secure a share of the spoils.

It's a switch to the EFL Cup for both of these sides next time out, with Huddersfield taking on Stoke City while Cardiff hosts Norwich City before clashes against Everton and Arsenal respectively when the Premier League returns.